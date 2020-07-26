Spencer Grammer Recovering After Slashing Attack In New York City

Spencer Grammer attends the "Rick and Morty" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 19, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Actress Spencer Grammer wanted to stop a situation from escalating. She got more than she bargained for.

Grammer is best known for her roles as the voice of Summer Smith in the Adult Swim animated science fiction series Rick and Morty and as Casey Cartwright in the ABC Family college comedy-drama series Greek. She is the daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and his first wife, Doreen Alderman.

On Friday, she was at The Black Ant, an outdoor cafe in New York City, when trouble found her. A man who appeared intoxicated came to the venue near closing time and demanded to be served. Things escalated when he was refused service.

“My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation,” Grammer said. “Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating,” she said to Us Weekly. The man responded by slashing her with a knife and stabbing one of her friends.

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly. We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”

The man ran away and has not yet been apprehended.