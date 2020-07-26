Spencer Grammer Recovering After Slashing Attack In New York City

Actress Spencer Grammer wanted to stop a situation from escalating. She got more than she bargained for.
“My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation,” Grammer said. “Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating,” she said to Us Weekly. The man responded by slashing her with a knife and stabbing one of her friends.
“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly. We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”
The man ran away and has not yet been apprehended.
