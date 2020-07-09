Sony Pictures Television Strikes Joint Venture Deal With France’s Satisfaction Group

Sony Pictures Television has signed a joint venture deal with France’s Satisfaction Group after the latter acquired 100% of Sony Pictures Television France and its label Starling.

Sony will control 20% of the new venture, with the remaining 80% being overseen by Satisfaction, which is run by Arthur Essebag under parent Arthur World Participation Group, and makes daily shows for France’s six main networks.

The French company has also secured exclusive access to Sony’s non-scripted format catalog in France, including The Newlywed Game, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Dragons’ Den. Sony will distribute Satisfaction shows around the world.

Wayne Garvie, Sony’s president of international production, said the joint-venture was part of plans to “recalibrate and reinvigorate” its presence in France. “Sony Pictures Television and Satisfaction Group share an important aspiration: a desire to entertain the world with great television. Now – more than ever – the world needs great entertainment,” he said.

Satisfaction founder Essebag added: “We are a major player in France, a country with huge creative and cultural success and heritage, and this partnership will allow us to continue our journey with even greater resources and capabilities.”

AWPG was advised by GCA Altium, Bayle & Hasbanian, CMS Francis Lefebvre and France Consultants