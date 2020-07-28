Sony Pictures Television Inks Overall Deal With Historian Dan Jones To Develop TV Drama

Sony Pictures Television has signed an exclusive deal with British historian and author Dan Jones to develop TV drama adaptations of his books through Sony companies including Left Bank Pictures and Eleven.

Jones’ books have sold more than a million copies around the world and include titles like The Plantagenets and The Templars. He also worked with picture colorist Marina Amaral on the Sunday Times bestseller The Colour Of Time.

Jones is a fixture on British television, hosting more than 60 hours of documentaries, not least the Netflix/Channel 5 series Secrets Of Great British Castles.

As well as adapting his books, Jones will act as a consultant of sorts to Sony Pictures Television’s international producers, providing historical context and expertise to other productions.

“Dan has written some of the most popular histories of our time,” said Wayne Garvie, Sony’s president of international production. “He has a terrific slate of future projects and our great range of companies are the perfect companions to bring his ideas to the screen.”

Jones added: “In a world rocked by massive global change there has never been a better time to make sense of it through history’s greatest stories. I have always written my books with a cinematic sensibility, so I’m delighted to have made a deal with Sony Pictures Television to develop my stories old and new for the screen.”