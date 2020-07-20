Update: Sony Pictures Classics announced today that they’re scheduling Michael Covino’s The Climb for a New York City and Los Angeles opening on Oct. 9. Hopefully movie theaters are open by then. Despite Warner Bros. moving Tenet temporarily off the release calendar as they they re-calibrate their global release strategy on the film, the studio is sticking by their Wonder Woman 1984 opening date of Oct. 2.

The Climb was originally scheduled to open on March 20, but then New York and LA, along with the nation’s circuits, closed down due to COVID-19. The movie, which made its world premiere at Cannes and went on to play TIFF and Sundance, has a 91% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Previous, March 16: Sony Pictures Classics’ bromance comedy The Climb, which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year, will not be opening this coming weekend in New York or Los Angeles as both cities’ respective mayors Bill de Blasio and Eric Garcetti have ordered a shut down of cinemas, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues and gyms. Both announced that order late last night.

In New York, that ruling takes effect tomorrow at 9AM. LA’s ruling is in effect until March 31 for the time being, and doesn’t include smaller enclaves in Los Angeles County such as Santa Monica, Beverly Hill and Pasadena.

The Climb was set to open in two locations in NY and two in LA. With no wide entries until Easter weekend, specifically Dreamworks Animation/Universal’s Trolls World Tour, The Climb was the most prolific title hitting theaters this weekend. A future release date for the movie will be announced in the future.

The movie, directed by, co-written and starring Michael Angelo Covino, has a 91% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The pic follows Kyle and Mike, who are best friends and share a close bond — until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée. The film follows their enduring relationship across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage.