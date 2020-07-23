The Shlorpians made an appearance on Day 2 of Comic-Con@Home to drop an exclusive clip and talk about taking on the haters in the sophomore season of Hulu’s most-watched animated series, which has already been greenlit for a third season ahead of the second season premiere.

“There’s nothing we hate more than haters and we really bring to the haters the second season… We take it to the haters pretty strong and also camp. We make fun of camp and haters,” teased executive producer Mike McMahan, who was joined for the pre-recorded session by EP Josh Bycel and cast Justin Roiland, who is also an EP, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack.

Season 2 will also explore “interesting class stuff when they discover that there’s another group of people that are there,” said said Bycel. “They’ve never had to worry about class as aliens. We have a great episode where Terry is obsessed with dinner parties and Korvo is terrible at dinner parties and says all the wrong things.”

The show centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

McMahan and Roiland are some of the creatives behind hit animation series Rick and Morty so naturally, the question of a potential crossover was posed.

“As everybody knows, the first thing you do when you’re creating a new show is you start to think about all the crossovers you can do. We’ve already written the Transformers cross, the Star Wars crossover, Muppet Baby crossover, the Captain Crunch crossover,” McMahan remarked.

“We got to get these corporations on board to make nice with each other and lend the IP, said Roiland pointing out the challenge of bringing shows that are owned by competing companies together.

But that challenge doesn’t stop the writers from coming up with a gameplan if a crossover were to happen.

“I know what we would do if we did a Rick and Morty crossover. It’ll be everybody sitting in a room and they’ll be writing emails asking the Power Rangers to do a crossover with Star Trek the whole time,”

Season 1 of Solar Opposites is currently available to stream on Hulu.

