‘Snowpiercer’ Season One Finale Delivers Highest Ratings Since Debut

TNT’s Snowpiercer was firing on all cylinders with its two-hour season finale on Sunday night, delivering its highest ratings since its debut in May. The finale of the freshman season of the sci-fi drama based on the Bong Joon-ho-directed feature and the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige netted 3.2 million total viewers with 1.3 million total viewers and 442K P18-49 tuning in to the 9pm premiere telecast.

As mentioned, the series had a strong premiere in May, and was #1 new cable entertainment program with 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS. To date, Snowpiercer has reached more than 30 million viewers across TNT’s linear and digital platforms.

The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher. Sean Bean is set to play the elusive Mr. Wilford when the series returns for season two.

The series is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson; and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.