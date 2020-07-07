Jason Bateman, Will Arnett & Sean Hayes Launch ‘Smartless’ Podcast

Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes are launching a “three-headed beast” of a podcast.

Arrested Development stars Bateman and Arnett and Will and Grace star Hayes will launch Smartless on July 20 with episodes airing every Monday.

The show is centered around the element of surprise with each episode starting with one of the hosts revealing his mystery guest to the other two and the audience. All three hosts will engage with the surprise guest, learning about all facets of the world. What ensues is an improvised conversation filled with laughter and knowledge.

Guests will include Will Ferrell, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Dax Shepard, Melissa McCarthy, Mara Gay and Bill Simmons.

“The three of us have been friends for a long time and have always been trying to find a way to work together. Jason and I were casually talking about podcasts and how fun it would be to do one and we wanted to include a third person so we went through my Rolodex and wouldn’t you know, Arnett was first. We are united not only by our shared professions but our innate curiosity. And, during this stay at home crisis, we thought, why not ask a bunch of smart and talented people questions about the world instead of constantly bothering our spouses. We really just wanted to create an atmosphere where we can be authentically us in our humor and thirst for understanding and invite the audience to laugh and learn along with us,” Hayes said.