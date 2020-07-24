‘Skyfall’ Actress Bérénice Marlohe Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: French actress Bérénice Marlohe has inked with Buchwald.

She first came to international attention in the James Bond film Skyfall opposite Daniel Craig, as the enigmatic Bond Girl, Severine. The movie remains the highest grossing 007 feature of all-time with over $1.1 billion worldwide and was nominated for five Oscars, winning two, in particular the first Academy Award win ever for a Bond title song, Adele and Paul Epworth’s “Skyfall.”

Marlohe can next be seen in Lech Majewski’s surrealist drama Valley of the Gods opposite Josh Hartnett and John Malkovich from Well Go USA Entertainment. The film is set to debut on digital platforms and available on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 11.

Marlohe appears in the all-star cast of Terrence Malick’s Song to Song alongside Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman, as well as in Joe Miale’s sci-fi thriller Revolt opposite Lee Pace. Previously, Marlohe starred in Victor Levin’s romantic comedy 5 to 7 opposite the late Anton Yelchin.

Marlohe is also the brand ambassador for Omega Watches.

She continues to be repped at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown, & Passman.