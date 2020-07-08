Sky & Sony Pictures Television Renew European Movie Deal

Sky and Sony Pictures Television have signed a new “long-term” partnership that will give the Comcast-owned pay-TV operator access to Sony’s movies across the UK and Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

The deal builds on an agreement signed in 2016 and means new Sony Pictures Entertainment releases, including Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women and Bad Boys For Life, will be carried by Sky Cinema. The features will also be made available on Sky Store and the broadcaster’s streaming services, including Now TV.

Sony’s library of movies will also be available to Sky customers, including features like Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters, while in the UK, Sky will be able to show Sony series. This includes For Life, Blacklist, The Good Doctor and S.W.A.T.

Mark Young, regional executive vice president, Western Europe, at Sony Pictures Television said: “The industry is going through a dynamic and challenging time and our continued partnership is a tremendous way to present the full power of our library, in conjunction with our most popular titles, to Sky customers across Europe.”