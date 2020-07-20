Sky Originals ‘Intelligence’, ‘Devils’ & ‘Bulletproof’ Head To Canada’s Corus Under Content Deal

Sky original drama and comedies, including David Schwimmer show Intelligence, will broadcast in Canada under a new “multi-year” output deal with Corus Entertainment.

From later this year, Corus will premiere multiple Sky series, including those funded or co-produced by the Comcast-owned broadcaster’s television arm, Sky Studios. Included within the deal is Sky Italia’s financial drama Devils and Bulletproof, the cop show starring Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke.

Sky’s agreement with Corus was brokered by NBCU Global Distribution, which has handled international sales for Sky Studios since October 2019. NBCUniversal has previously sold Patrick Dempsey starrer Devils to The CW and fantasy drama Britannia to MGM-owned Epix.