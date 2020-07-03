Sky Gets Filming Again On ‘A League Of Their Own’; BBC Two Picks Up ‘Harlots’ — Global Briefs

Sky heads back to the studio

Comcast-owned Sky has signed a three-season deal for more A League Of Their Own, with the sports quiz going back into production amid the coronavirus pandemic. The CPL Productions show (which was remade as Game On! for CBS) will be back in the studio later this month, but there will be no audience. Red Arrow Studios-owned CPL will also make a third season of There’s Something About Movies for Sky, which will also begin shooting later in July. Sky commissioner Barbara Lee said: “We all need some joy in our lives so we are excited to start production on two of our customers’ most loved shows.” Sky restarted some scripted production across Europe last month, with Ich Und Die Anderen resuming in Vienna and Sky Studios and Sagafilm co-production Sisterhood beginning shooting in Iceland.

BBC Two picks up Harlots

BBC Two has acquired all three seasons of Harlots from ITV Studios. The drama started life on ITV drama channel ITV Encore and was also picked up by Hulu, where it ran for three seasons before being canceled last month. Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots, from Monumental Pictures, offers a new take on the city’s most valuable commercial activity — sex. It stars Samantha Morton, Leslie Manville and Jessica Brown Findlay and is based on the stories of real women. BBC acquisitions chief Sue Deeks said: “BBC viewers will become immersed in the gripping lives of business women Margaret Wells and Lydia Quigley, as they make their way in London’s grimy, decadent world.”

Walter Presents launches in Russia

Foreign language streaming service Walter Presents has launched in Russia after striking a two-year deal with Start, the Russian SVOD that is part of the Yellow, Black and White Group. It will debut with a library of 100 hours and 11 series, with two new shows being added every month. Walter Presents is available in the UK and has previously partnered with PBS in the U.S. and in Australia through pay-TV service Foxtel.