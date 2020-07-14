Sister To Adapt Jennifer Weiner’s NYT Bestseller ‘Mrs. Everything’ For TV

Sister, the production co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone, has optioned Jennifer Weiner’s New York Times bestseller Mrs. Everything and will adapt the book for TV.

Here’s the logline: growing up in 1950s Detroit, Jo and Bethie Kaufman are sisters who, as their lives unfold against the backdrop of Vietnam, the civil rights movement, and women’s liberation, find themselves struggling to honor their unique truths versus pleasing the world.

Weiner is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Who Do You Love and In Her Shoes; her books have sold more than 11 million copies and been printed in 36 countries. Mrs. Everything, her 13th novel, was published in June last year.

Jennifer Weiner, Carla Hacken for Paper Pictures, and Kate Fenske for Sister will serve as executive producers on the series.

Weiner is repped by CAA in film and television, Joanna Pulcini Literary Management for publishing, Jake Weiner of Good Fear Management, and attorney Joe Weiner of Miloknay Weiner LLP.

