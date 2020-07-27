Sinclair Scraps Plan To Air Interview With Coronavirus Conspiracy Theorist

Sinclair Broadcast Group has dropped plans to air a segment that included a doctor who has advanced the conspiracy theory that Dr. Anthony Fauci was responsible for the creation of the coronavirus.

The segment was to be featured on Eric Bolling’s America This Week. It featured an interview with Judy Mikovits, a medical researcher who was featured in a conspiracy video called The Plandemic.

“Upon further review, we have decided not to air the interview with Dr. Mikovits,” Sinclair said on Monday. “Although the segment did include an expert to dispute Dr. Mikovits, given the nature of the theories she presented we believe it is not appropriate to air the interview.”

“We also reiterate our appreciation for all that Dr. Fauci and his team have accomplished for the health and wellbeing of Americans and people worldwide. During this pandemic, Sinclair and its affiliates have positively and prominently featured Dr. Fauci on air, including interviews with our stations and our network, Stadium. There remains an open invite for Dr. Fauci to appear on our stations any time.”

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Over the weekend, Sinclair said that it would delay the segment for a week so that it could be reworked.

On Saturday, Bolling wrote in a social media post, “I have always welcomed all points of on my show and have consistently stood for free speech in my 15 years in media. In this case, admittedly I was caught off guard by some of Dr. Mikovits’ claims. At no point did I agree with her. Further, I brought on another doctor to debunk the theories she espoused. I repeat: I do not agree with Dr. Mikovits.”