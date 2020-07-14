Signature & Rialto Pact For UK/Australia Rights To War Drama ‘A Call To Spy’

EXCLUSIVE: UK indie film distributor Signature Entertainment and Australian releaser Rialto Distribution have acquired UK and Australian rights respectively to war drama A Call To Spy.

The pic is directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, who was Oscar nominated in 2014 for documentary Cutie & The Boxer and is also a two-time Emmy winner. It tells the true story of two female spies – recruited under Churchill’s orders – who were sent undercover to undermine the Nazi regime in France during WWII. It stars Sarah Megan Thomas, Stana Katic, and Radhika Apte.

The film premiered at Edinburgh International Film Festival last year. IFC Films is releasing in North America.

Signature is lining up the UK bow for October, with Rialto to follow soon after. The deals were negotiated by Signature’s Director of Acquisitions and Development Elizabeth Williams, Rialto’s CEO Kelly Rogers and A Call to Spy’s writer, producer and actress Sarah Megan Thomas of SMT Pictures

“I was hugely impressed by A Call to Spy when I screened the film last year at the London Screenings. The extraordinary heroism of these women lends itself perfectly to film,” said Signature’s Williams. “We are proud and thrilled to be releasing A Call to Spy and look forward to giving it the awareness it deserves and for audiences in the UK and Ireland to learn more about Virginia, Noor and the other amazing women who were part of what became known as ‘Churchill’s Secret Army’.”