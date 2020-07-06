‘Shaun The Sheep’ China Deal; BFI Black Cinema Event; ‘Guilt’ Re-Commission; Edinburgh TV Fest Additions – Global Briefs

Aardman, the Oscar-winning UK animation studio, has inked a deal with Chinese major Tencent that will see its Shaun The Sheep series hosted on the latter’s video platform. Shaun is hosted around the world by Netflix, which isn’t in China so this latest deal completes the global picture on the franchise. The Chinese streamer will receive 170 x 7’ episodes of the show, including series six which launched earlier this year. “Our new deal with Tencent Video is a truly exciting next step for our business in China and a great moment for the studio,” said Aardman’s Robin Gladman, Senior Distribution and Acquisitions Manager.

We Are Parable, the UK exhibition company that specializes in Black cinema, has set ‘Who We Are’, a week-long series of online events and film programs designed to celebrate and spark debate around Black British film, in partnership with the BFI. The initiative will see talent such as Nosa Eke, Tomisin Adepeju, Anthony Vander and Stephan Pierre Mitchell take part in online conversations on the BFI’s Youtube channel, alongside music sets, film programs, and workshops, as well as a short film competition for 16-19 year olds. We Are Parable Selects will be a curated program on the org’s streamer BFI Player that will look to highlight the wide variety of Black British films that are being made and will launch from July 13.

BBC Two and BBC Scotland have confirmed a second season of Expectation and Happy Tramp comedy drama Guilt. Written by Neil Forsyth, the show stars Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives as brothers, united by guilt when they accidentally run over and kill an old man on a darkened street. The second, four-part series will film later this year and broadcast in 2021. Forsyth recently launched a production label that will sit alongside Objective Fiction, the producer behind Netflix and Channel 4 co-production Feel Good.

The Edinburgh TV Festival has added Netflix director unscripted originals, Nathaniel Grouille, and director of unscripted originals and acquisitions, Sean Hancock, to its line-up for a session on reality show Too Hot To Handle. HBO Max’s SVP of international originals Jeniffer Kim has also joined the festival, as well as Rob Sharenow, president of programming for A+E Networks, and Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC.