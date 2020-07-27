‘Shark Tank’ To Film Season 12 In Las Vegas Under COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

EXCLUSIVE: Another legacy broadcast reality series, ABC’s Shark Tank, is heading back to production after a coronavirus-related shutdown.

The popular family-friendly unscripted show, which traditionally shoots on the Sony lot in Culver City, will film its upcoming 12th season in Las Vegas, I have learned. I hear the show, already in pre-production at an undisclosed location in Sin City, is employing a quarantine bubble, keeping the stars and crew within a single facility with COVID-19 safety protocols, including testing, in place. I hear a large portion of Shark Tank‘s LA-based crew members have made the trip to Las Vegas to work on the new episodes, set to begin shooting soon.

Shark Tank‘s regular production schedule lends itself to filming a season over a short period of time while in a quarantine bubble. Because of the Sharks’ busy schedules, an entire season of 22 episodes is typically filmed in a pair of two-week “pods,” one in June and one in September.

Shark Tank joins another broadcast reality series, CBS’ Love Island, which also recently relocated to Las Vegas to shoot its upcoming second season. Shark Tank is on ABC’s fall schedule unveiled last month.

Reality series have been more nimble in finding ways to resume production during the coronavirus pandemic than their scripted counterparts, which involve more complex logistics and larger crews.

The recipient of the 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Emmy for Structured Reality Program, Shark Tank features The Sharks — billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the 2011 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks; real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; “Queen of QVC” Lori Greiner; technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary — as they invest in up-and-coming businesses and products.

Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow, Phil Gurin, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary are the executive producers of “Shark Tank,” which is based on the Japanese “Dragons’ Den” format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.