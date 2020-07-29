Shari Belafonte To Explore Racism In Modeling Industry With ‘Black Cat Walking’ Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Models and the fashion industry are known for being glamorous, beautiful and alluring — with a definite ugly side. Actress and iconic cover girl model Shari Belafonte is partnering with Love Productions USA and Bolo Media to give audiences a look behind the curtain of the industry’s longtime systemic racism.

The docuseries will give a behind-the-scenes look at the industry with other famous Black supermodels, including Beverly Johnson. Black Cat Walking will take a deep dive into the real world of modeling, marketing and merchandising.

Black Cat Walking comes at a pivotal time in the country when there is a reckoning in regard to the unjust treatment of people of color — specifically the Black community. Belfonte first came up with the idea for the docuseries in 2019 while considering projects for her Sowelu Entertainment production banner. Kareem “Biggs” Burke (It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It, O.G.) and Wally Eltawashy (O.G., The Go Go’s) encouraged her to run with the idea and flesh out episodes. From there, Belafonte and Bolo Media partnered with Joe LaBracio (Last Chance U, Fastest Car) and Al Edgington (Amazing Race, Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians) of Love Productions USA for the series.

Belafonte finished the first script for the series while the social landscape was drastically changing with the Black Lives Matter movement in May 2020. With the current call to action for change, Black Cat Walking is a narrative that deserves to be in the spotlight. WME is currently shopping the docuseries with early interest from networks and streamers looking to support BIPOC programs.

Belafonte serves as executive producers alongside Burke and Eltawashy of Bolo Media; and LaBracio and Edgington of Love Productions USA.

Love Productions USA is a division of the UK-based Love Productions, which produces The Great British Sewing Bee, The Great Pottery Throw Down and The Great British Bake-Off, which was adapted into The Great American Baking Show. Bolo Media is a television and film company with a multimedia component for digital platforms that focuses on putting the culture front and center.

Belafonte is an award-winning actor, producer, director, singer and writer. As a model, she’s been on the cover of Vogue six times. She recurred on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and appears Tyler Perry’s BET series Sistas.