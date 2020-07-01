‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Prepping To Restart Production In Australia By End Of July

Deadline has learned from sources on the ground in Sydney, Australia that Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is looking to restart filming later this month at Fox Studios.

The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film is in prep now, and our Sydney source says that Marvel is taking “careful steps.” The movie began filming back in February. The pic is expected to kick off next summer’s box office on May 7, 2021.

Shang-Chi reps the second movie from Walt Disney Studios that is resuming following 20th Century Studios’ Avatar 2 which got back to work last month in New Zealand.

I understand that the cast and crew of Shang-Chi who travel to Australia will be quarantined upon arrival per the country’s guidance. Accommodations for those in quarantine are identified by the government.

Shang-Chi‘s first unit production paused back in March, as Cretton self isolated himself after consulting a doctor and being tested for COVID-19. The director took extra precautions given his newborn baby. Cretton’s test came back negative.

Shang-Chi stars Simu Lu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is producing the film. Marvel’s Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are EPs.

In the Marvel comics, Shang-Chi is the son of a China-based globalist who raised and educated his progeny in his reclusive China compound, closed off to the outside world. The son is trained in the martial arts and develops unsurpassed skills. He is eventually introduced to the outside world to do his father’s bidding, and then has to come to grips with the fact his revered father might not be the humanitarian he has claimed to be.