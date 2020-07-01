‘Sex Education’: Netflix Show On Track To Go Back Into Production In August

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix hit Sex Education is on track to go back into production again next month after work on Season 3 was halted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline revealed in May that Netflix and Sex Education producer Eleven had set a hopeful target of August to get cameras rolling again on the teen drama. Now, Eleven’s new parent company Sony Pictures Television says formal work is underway on the show.

“It’s all [good] at the moment,” said Wayne Garvie, Sony’s president of international production. Producers are understood to be making progress on standard preparations, while they are also drawing up safety protocols for filming. Cast members have also held the August date in their diaries.

Season 3 was originally due to begin filming in May, but the plans were put on ice as Wales remained in lockdown. August is seen as the latest Sex Education can go into production this year because the show is reliant on filming during the longer days of British summer, and the sunshine is an important part of its on-screen gloss.

It will not be the only Netflix show made in the UK to resume production next month. The U.S. streamer has committed to an August 17 restart date for The Witcher, which is filmed at Arborfield Studios.

They will not be the first pandemic-era TV drama shoots to get going again in Britain, however. Deadline reported last week that BBC One’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s classic novel The Pursuit Of Love, starring Lily James, and Season 2 of Fox Networks and Canal+’s War Of The Worlds are set to begin filming this month.

Garvie said he is optimistic about production getting back underway, but warned that there will be hiccups across the industry as producers wrangle with the fast-moving COVID-19 crisis. “It will be different. The next couple of years will be tricky, there’s going to be a few false starts — productions starting up and then stopping again — it’s going to be a bit messy. But then it will come back,” he told Deadline.