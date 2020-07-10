Series Based On Brooklyn’s Lo Lifes In The Works By Kevin Garnett, Village Roadshow & Happy Madison

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel is partnering with Village Roadshow Television, Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and Marc Levin’s Blowback Productions to develop Lo Lifes: Stealing The American Dream, a scripted series based on the story of the 1980s Brooklyn street crew.

The Lo Lifes formed in 1988 from the marriage of two shoplifting crews from Brooklyn: Ralphie’s Kids from Crown Heights, and Polo U.S.A. from Brownsville.

The group, co-founded by Victor “Thirstin Howl The 3rd” DeJesus, gained popularity in the late ’80s and “boosted” designer labels from Tri-state department stores and helped spark the urban fashion phenomenon. “From their creation to their global expansion, the Lo Lifes captured the genesis of the subversive hip-hop spirit in a totally original fashion and were the original influencers,” according to the producers.

DeJesus will executive produce the project with Garnett, Levin and Matt Mosko.

Former NBA All-Star Garnett most recently played a fictionalized version of himself in the 2019 crime Uncut Gems alongside Sandler.

Content Cartel recently acquired Royal Studios LA, a full-service production company that has produced programs that have aired on more than 20 television networks and in more than 120 countries worldwide. Content Cartel’s Mike Marangu is producing Stockton On My Kind, Marc Levin’s latest feature documentary set to premiere July 28 on HBO.

Levin’s breakout hit Slam won the Grand Jury Prize for a Dramatic Film at the 1998 Sundance Film Festival as well as the Caméra d’Or at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival. He also is behind Brick City, the groundbreaking docu-series about the city of Newark, New Jersey and its charismatic Mayor Cory Booker; Gang War: Bangin’ in Little Rock; the Emmy-winner Thug Life in DC for HBO; and Chicagoland, an eight-hour docu-series for CNN and Robert Redford’s Sundance Productions.