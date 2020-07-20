Updated, July 20: Following Warner Bros. temporarily moving Tenet off the theatrical schedule, and the news being exactly unclear as to when theaters will reopen, Sony is undating their Selena Gomez-executive produced romantic comedy Broken Hearts Gallery for the time being.

The intent is for the film to still go theatrical –not PVOD– but I hear the studio is in a wait-and-see mode to see how the theatrical landscape shapes up. Sony would like the movie to be one of the first titles out there. The word I’m getting at this point in time, as far as domestic theaters go, is that if the studios provide new product, then major movie theater chains could reopen where it’s safe to do so in this COVID-19 environment — even if NYC and LA aren’t in the mix. To be continued.

Updated, June 29: After the theatrical release schedule shifted once again last week with New York and Los Angeles still closed, and Tenet heading to Aug. 12 and Mulan to Aug. 21., Sony is moving their Tri-Star Selena Gomez executive produced romantic comedy Broken Hearts Gallery to Aug. 7, the weekend after Solstice Studio’s Unhinged on July 31. The pic has continually been scheduled in the weekend after Unhinged as part of the tee-up for theaters reopening as they head toward Warner Bros.’ Tenet.

Disney still has 20th Century Studios’ The Empty Man on Aug. 7. No word yet if that moves. We’re also waiting to see if STX’s Aug. 14 Gerard Butler release Greenland moves as well as Lionsgate’s Antebellum and Focus Features’ Let Him Go, both sharing Mulan‘s new release date.

UPDATED, June 16 PM: Following the domino release schedule explosion Friday in the wake of Warner Bros’ Tenet shifting it date to July 31 and Wonder Woman 1984 shifting to October 2 from August 14, Sony is pushing the Selena Gomez-produced romantic drama The Broken Hearts Gallery by a week from July 10 to July 17, which is where Warner has its reissue of Christopher Nolan’s Inception and A24 its horror movie Saint Maud.

Written and directed by Natalie Krinsky, Broken Hearts Gallery from TriStar Pictures stars Bad Education and Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan and Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery.

As we also mentioned on Friday, Solstice Studios’ Unhinged is no longer going over the Independent Day stretch, but rather July 10.

PREVIOULSY, June 9: In the wake of California giving the green light for movie theaters to open as early as this Friday, exhibition will be thrilled to hear that more product will become available on the marquee. TriStar Pictures is scheduling romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery from executive producer Selena Gomez on July 10, ahead of Warner Bros.’ Christopher Nolan feature Tenet, which remains dated for July 17. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions’ Stage 6 Films acquired global rights to The Broken Hearts Gallery in a competitive situation.

Directed and written by Natalie Krinsky, The movie stars Bad Education and Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan and Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery and follows the former as Lucy, an art gallery assistant living in New York City who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After Lucy gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, she becomes inspired to create the Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics, including Lucy herself.

Rather than shoe-horn this feature onto PVOD, I understand Sony wanted to show theater owners its commitment to counterprogramming.

Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed,” Gomez said in a statement. “Natalie is a wonderful talent, and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience.”

Said Josh Greenstein, Sony Motion Picture Group President: “Now more than ever, The Broken Hearts Gallery will resonate with audiences ready for a feel-good moviegoing experience this summer. We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners’ anticipated reemergence, as — and when — state-by-state safety guidelines are met.”

Most California Movie Theaters Will Not Open Friday Despite Being Given Green Light

“I am beyond thrilled Sony has defined our relationship by bringing The Broken Hearts Gallery into the world,” said Krinsky. “Getting a film made — especially your first — is like finding a soulmate: years of heartbreak and (maybe) ultimate triumph. In this moment of distance it feels good to fall in love. I can’t wait for audiences to (safely) see it in theaters.”

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters also star in the movie.

The Broken Hearts Gallery was produced and financed by No Trace Camping’s David Gross and executive produced by Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Jesse Shapira, Jeff Arkuss, Josh Clay Phillips, Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen. The feature was produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates. Endeavor Content and Jamie Feldman of LGNAFC negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Elevation Pictures will handle the pic’s Canadian distribution.

There’s been continual buzz back and forth as to whether Tenet will stick to its July 17 release date. We’ll know in the next week or two whether it needs to move by two weeks, and much of that has to do with the rest of the world’s 30K screens being open. I’ve heard that there is a distribution plan for Tenet that if New York hasn’t reopened, but most of the world has, the John David Washington time-travel thriller still would open. I also hear Warner Bros. had a marketing plan in place for Tenet, fired up and ready to go.

The California Department of Public Health’s OK for cinemas to reopen under strict guidelines came as a long-awaited positive sign for movie theaters, and for Tenet‘s commitment to July 17 as well. Sony’s programming of The Broken Hearts Gallery just increases confidence for circuits. Solstice Studios’ Russell Crowe road rage movie Unhinged will get the ball rolling for movie theaters on Wednesday, July 1.

Sony has the following features currently scheduled for 2020: Monster Hunter over Labor Day weekend Sept. 4, the Lord and Miller Sony Animation feature Connected on Oct. 23 and TriStar’s The Happiest Season on Nov. 25. Sony, in a shortened year at the box office, currently has the highest-grossing film both stateside and worldwide, Bad Boys for Life with $207.5M and $422M, respectively.