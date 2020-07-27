HBO Sets ‘Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe’; Soccer Star Talks With AOC & Hasan Minhaj

HBO has set a new talk show special fronted by Megan Rapinoe in which the Team USA soccer star engages guests in today’s cultural conversations. Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe kicks off at 10 p.m. ET/7 PT this Saturday, August 1.

The special features firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), comedian and Netflix’s Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj, and Pulitzer-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The goal is to help shape the ongoing cultural conversation that has been taking place during this significant time in our country’s history.

“It is an honor to host a show with a critical conversation between some of America’s most innovative thought leaders,” Rapinoe said. “I am so thankful to HBO for providing such a powerful platform for this important dialogue.”

A two-time Women’s World Cup winner with Team USA, Rapinoe has made international headlines for years through a combination of her talent on the field and her dedication to activism. From kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 in support of Colin Kaepernick to her success and unyielding outspokenness throughout the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, where she was named the tournament’s most outstanding performer, Rapinoe’s ability to galvanize worldwide attention on social, economic and political issues has transformed her into one of the country’s most recognizable and admired advocates for change.

“We are grateful Megan Rapinoe would choose HBO as home for this conversation and look forward to more opportunities with her to continue this dialogue,” said Peter Nelson, EVP of HBO Sports. “Megan is fearless in speaking out on issues.”

Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe is produced by HBO Sports. Rapinoe also executive produces alongside HBO’s Peter Nelson and Bentley Weiner.