Sean Combs’ Revolt TV Announces New Leadership, Roma Khanna Steps Down As CEO

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Combs’ cable network Revolt TV is undergoing a leadership change with Roma Khanna stepping down as CEO.

Former MGM and NBCU exec Khanna, who was named CEO in September 2017, will move into a new role as adviser to the Revolt TV senior team and shareholders.

Colin McIntosh, EVP and Head of Finance and Operations, and Detavio Samuels, COO and Head of Content, will take on the additional role of Co-Heads of Revolt and take over the day-to-day leadership of the company. They will report to Combs Enterprises COO Tarik Brooks.

During Khanna’s three years in charge of the network, Revolt has launched shows including State of the Culture and Revolt Black News and has expanded its distribution with packages on AT&T platforms, Mediacom and OTT outlets including Philo and Sling.

Roma Khanna Revolt

Launched in October 2013, Revolt was among the new minority-owned channels Comcast committed to carry when seeking approval for its merger with NBCUniversal. For more than a year, Comcast was Revolt’s main distributor. Revolt expanded its coverage in 2015, signing pacts with A&T U-verse and DirecTV. The net also is on Charter Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink Prism TV, Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, as well as OTT platforms FuboTV and FilmOn.

“Revolt’s time is now and I am very proud to pass the reins to our next generation of amazing leaders as they rise and guide the future,” said Roma Khanna. “I am grateful to our Chairman, Sean “Diddy” Combs, for his unwavering support and guidance along the way. Revolt is forever in my heart and I look forward to continuing to support the team, our audience and Sean Combs as an ally and Advisor.”

“I am grateful for Roma’s relentless work over the last three years getting Revolt ready for the revolution,” said Combs. “She has been an ally to the culture and the company. Roma will always be a part of the Combs family and I am happy to have her as an Advisor to Revolt going forward.”