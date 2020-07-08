Screen Gems Picks Up Female Thriller Spec ‘Sabine’ For 21 Laps

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE:  We can tell you first that Screen Gems has preemptively acquired Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner’s spec script Sabine for 21 Laps, which the latter’s Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce. The deal, we hear, went down over the Independence Day holiday.

Sabine is an elevated thriller about an ambitious young female detective who hunts down a determined serial killer, and begins to see the world through the killer’s eyes.

Scott Strauss, Dan Primozic and Michael Bitar orchestrated the deal for Screen Gems.

Eisner wrote 1997’s Event Horizon and Simon Hunter’s Mutant Chronicles while Hurwitz is the bestselling author of Orphan X. Both will be executive producing Sabine. The duo recently wrote the thriller, Sweet Girl, which is in post-production for Netflix starring Jason Momoa.

21 Laps is the award-winning production company behind Arrival and Netflix’s Stranger Things. The company is tentatively scheduled to return to Stranger Things season 4 production in mid-September, as well as a fourth quarter start for the Levy-helmed Ryan Reynolds Skydance time travel action drama, formerly known as The Adam Project.

Additionally, 20th Century Studios Free Guy, which Levy helmed, is slated for a Dec. 11 release through Disney. 21 Laps recently had an eventful holiday weekend with the massively successful launch of their Unsolved Mysteries for Netflix.

Eisner is repped by Jennifer Levine at Untitled Entertainment and Craig Emanuel at Paul Hastings. Hurwitz is represented by Angela Cheng Caplan at Cheng Caplan Company and Stephen Breimer at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

