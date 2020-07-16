Scener Hosts Comic-Con@Home Social Screenings, Adds Disney+ To Expanded Roster

Scener, a Seattle-based startup that enables social viewing, has teamed with Comic-Con to become the exclusive co-viewing partner for its upcoming online event.

The company will host two tracks of library films and anime during Comic-Con@Home, which runs July 22 to 26, with a capacity of up to 1 million simultaneous viewers, featuring live community chat. (See full list of films below.)

Scener has also expanded the roster of services it can connect viewers with to seven in total: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Funimation and Vimeo. (Subscriptions are required, of course.)

In recent months, Google Chrome extensions like Netflix Party and Scener have gained traction as viewers have craved social experiences while also boosting streaming consumption during COVID-19 shutdowns. Hulu and Amazon Prime have recently announced they are adding “party” features to their services in response to the trend. The social function can be accessed only on laptops, though a startup called Caavo is among the companies looking to capitalize on interest in social viewing via connected-TV setups like Roku and Apple TV.

“We’re excited to have Scener as part of the Comic-Con@Home initiative,” said Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer. “One of the major reasons for launching the online version was to maintain the Comic-Con sense of community. Scener literally brings people together, so while we may not be able to meet in person this summer, Scener allows us to meet, and share our passions virtually.”

Scener co-founder Joe Braidwood called this “an exciting moment for fans of films and anime, giving Comic-Con’s incredible community an opportunity to come together virtually while enjoying their favorite entertainment content. We are thrilled to have Con-Goers be one of the first to experience our new Watch Party Platform, a virtual space where friends and fans can meet, interact and host watch parties, no matter where they are in the world.”

The roster of films scheduled to screen includes Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan’s Hope, Clue, Knives Out, The Angry Red Planet, Battle Beyond the Stars, George Lucas in Love, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Troops, Day of the Triffids, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Dragonslayer, The Gamers: Dorkness Rising, Fantasia, Max Fleischer’s: The Complete Animated Superman, Man of Steel and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.