‘Saved by the Bell’s Mitchell Hoog To Star In ‘After Masks’; Create The Writers Room Launches Spec That Scene – News Briefs

Mitchell Hoog, who will play Zack Morris’ son Mac in Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot, will star in After Masks, a 5-part anthology film written and directed by the actors themselves while under the stay at home order. Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager), Stefanie Estes (Amazon’s Tales from the Loop), Frances Lee Mccain (Back to the Future), Michael Welch (Twilight franchise), Lily Keene (HBO’s Deadwood), Krista Allen (Liar Liar), Alexandra Rodriguez (Hulu’s East Los High), Carlena Britch (CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone), Nicole Thompson, and Debra Wilson (MadTV) will also star. Brian McCulley and John Crockett of AEC Studios producing. The stories will focus on many of the relatable issues we are all dealing with while on quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic such as isolation, uncertainty, fear, substance abuse, and self-discovery. The segments, while standalone, will take place during the same time period, and share the same through-line. Andrea Tucker and Andrew Burrill will serve as executive producers.

***

Writer/producer Rickey Castleberry, through his organization, Create the Writers Room, has launched a new program, Spec that Scene, a free event that empowers young creatives across the United States by helping them bridge the gap to the industry leaders, who are currently fighting for diversity and inclusion. Those who enter the program will be provided with scenes from TV/Film that deal with powerful themes surrounding various forms of institutional racism. Participants are to expand on these motifs by submitting a spec addressing the sociopolitical issues that continue to impact diverse communities. Submissions will be accepted now through the end of the month. The chosen winner of Spec that Scene will receive a brand new MacBook Air, Final Draft 11, and a virtual coffee with a Lit Agent and a TV Writer. Starting last year, Create the Writers Room was formed with a mission to empower the diverse voices that will shape Hollywood over the coming decade. Upcoming programs include The Challenge 2020, a month long series of trials that push participants to their creative limits, and Take Notes, a free digital series that captures the in-depth discussions surrounding diversity and career-building.

***

Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired the North American rights Daddy’s Girl, a horror-thriller directed by Julian Richards. Timed for a Halloween release in October, the Zee Studios International-produced film is about an afflicted young woman (Jemma Dallendar) who is held captive by her abhorrent stepfather (Costas Mandylor) in a small town. She soon becomes a person of interest to a female vigilante and local cop who suspect there is something extremely sinister at play. The rights deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera, Tim Yasui VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment, and by Catherine Quantschnigg from the Black Mandala Sales Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

Educating Young Minds has partnered with Treadwell Entertainment Group, Artistic Fortune, and Benefits Plus to launch Access / No Excuse webinar series, an initiative to provide informative and inspiring webinars/seminars and internships for at-risk high school students. The series will be led by some of the most influential entertainment leaders like actor/producer Anthony Anderson, actress/director Debbie Allen, and director/producer/ Kenny Ortega. Other participants include Netflix and Lego Group Board Director Anne Sweeney, Grammy Museum Founding Executive Director Bob Santelli, CAA Agent Brian Boone, USC Rossier School of Education Dean Dr. Pedro Noguera, and ActOne Group President Brett Howroyd. Launching on July 18, the participants will teach, motivate, and inspire students to believe in their own capabilities, understand the importance of a strong education, and seek opportunities wherever they dream possible. Each webinar will accept up to 2,500 students. After a presentation from each week’s featured guest, students will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with these individuals who can provide insight into their own personal journeys and help shine a light on the opportunities that lie ahead. EYM also will provide additional online support throughout the summer and beyond for students and family members including internships, arts programs, SAT Prep, immersive labs/augmented reality series, online tutorials and early learners online curriculum.