San Sebastian Reveals First Titles & Plans For Physical 2020 Edition

Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival is pushing on with plans to become one of the first major film festivals to hold a physical 2020 edition since the pandemic enforced cancellations and postponement across the calendar.

Today, the fest revealed a preview of its official selection for this year. The first titles include five that arrive following their selection for this year’s Cannes Label: Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, François Ozon’s Summer Of 85, Déa Kulumbegashvili’s Beginning, Naomi Kawase’s True Mothers, and Sharunas Bartas’s In The Dusk. Joining them is one initial world premiere, Takuma Sato’s Any Crybabies Around?

The 68th edition of the event is scheduled to open on September 18 with the world premiere of Woody Allen’s latest movie Rifkin’s Festival, which shot in the town last summer.

Organizers have also detailed some of the adjustments the event is making to prepare for the post-lockdown reality of putting a fest on. It is planning to reduce the amount of film screenings by 30% and it is likely to have a reduction of seating capacity in cinemas. However, all films from its core sections (Official Selection, New Directors, Horizontes Latinos, Zabaltegi-Tabakalera, Perlak, Nest, Culinary Zinema, Made in Spain, Zinemira and Movies for Kids), will screen on site.

It will pivot the industry-focused The Europe – Latin America Co-production Forum and Zinemaldia & Technology to online, while WIP Latam and WIP Europe will be a combo of physical and online.

The fest has also pushed back the scheduled retrospective of Korean films from the 50s and 60s until 2021 and has cancelled the Klasikoak section for this year.

San Sebastian is due to run September 18-26. Major fests arriving before those dates that are pushing on with plans for physical editions include Venice, Toronto and Telluride.