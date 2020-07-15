‘Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles’: Netflix Sets Toon Series Based On Stan Sakai’s Comic Books

Netflix has set the first animated TV series based on the long-running Usagi Yojimbo comic books by Stan Sakai. The streamer today announced Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, which is set in a world that mixes modern high-tech images with classic Japanese references.

Spawned from Sakai’s comics that began in 1984 and counting James Wan among its executive producers, the CGI Samurai Rabbit follows the teenage Rabbit Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. But he isn’t alone. He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes – including a roguish bounty hunter, a cunning ninja, an acrobatic pickpocket and a faithful pet lizard – as he battles depth-charging moles, metal-tipped winged bats and monsters from another dimension, all in the pursuit to become the best samurai Usagi.

The series hails from Sakai — creator, writer and illustrator of the comic book series — who will serve as executive producer along with Gaumont, Dark Horse Entertainment and Atomic Monster. Gaumont’s Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Sidonie Dumas and Christophe Riandee also serve as EPs along with Dark Horse’s Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue and Atomic Monster’s Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett.

Candie and Doug Langdale also are attached as showrunners and executive producers.