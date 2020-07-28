Samuel Goldwyn Picks Up Joe Pantoliano Italy-Set Drama ‘From The Vine’

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights Sean Cisterna’s dramatic feature Films has acquired U.S. rights Sean Cisterna’s dramatic feature From the Vine for a PVOD and digital release this fall.

The movie, written by Willem Wennekers, and adapted from Ken Cancellara’s novel Finding Marco, follows Mark Gentile (Joe Pantoliano), an attorney and automotive company executive, who travels to Italy after a major humiliation in business.

He returns to the tiny village of Acerenza, visiting the vineyard where he grew up and finds it in a state of disrepair. Mark gets an idea to bring the overgrown property back to life and start producing wine again. Mark convinces various denizens of Acerenza, each with their own comedic personality, to aid him in this seemingly impractical effort, promising everyone a share in the business if it is successful. Concerned about his sudden and lengthy trip, Mark is joined by his wife Marina, and his twenty-something daughter, Laura, whose purpose is lost. But when Mark gets a serious offer to run another company, he abruptly packs up and heads home, leaving his daughter to run the winery, something she never planned to do as a career. Laura is furious with Mark, but then learns that his choice will ultimately benefit the vineyard and bring true prosperity to Acerenza.

Also starring in the movie is Wendy Crewson (Air Force One), Marco Leonardi (Lucania), Paula Brancati, Tony Nardi (the Red Mapple Leaf), Tony Nappo, Kevin Hanchard (Wish Upon), and Franco Lo Presti (TV’s Bad Blood).