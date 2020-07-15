Samara Weaving Joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Samara Weaving (Hollywood) is set as a lead opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content.

Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Weaving will play Jessica, one of the nine “perfect” strangers. In addition to Kidman and McCarthy, Weaving joins previously cast Luke Evans and Melvin Gregg.

Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and McCarthay.. The series is eyeing a 2021 debut.

Australian actress Weaving most recently wrapped Robert Schwentke’s Snake Eyes for Paramount opposite Henry Golding. She co-starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood. This summer she will co-star in MGM’s Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the franchise headlined by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. She is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment, Australia’s Shanahan Management and Gang, Tyre.