SAG Awards Postponed Until March 2021 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2021 SAG Awards will take place on March 14, a month and a half later than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 27th annual awards show had been set for Jan. 24, 2021.

Eligibility requirements have also been modified, with the eligibility period extended by two months. To be eligible, movies, television and new media programs must be first exhibited or broadcast during the period of Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.

The postponement was announced today by SAG Awards Executive Producer Kathy Connell. The awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Key deadlines and dates were also released.

The awards will take place six week before next year’s Oscar ceremony.

Submissions for nomination consideration will open Monday, September 21, 2020 and close Friday, November 20, 2020. All submissions must be submitted online at sagawards.org/submissions.

Nominations for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Upcoming key deadlines and events leading to the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are:

Monday, September 21, 2020

Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions

Friday, November 20, 2020

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. (PT)

Monday, January 11, 2021

Nominations Voting Opens

Monday, February 1, 2021

Nominations Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)

Deadline for Paying November 2020 Dues and/or Changing Address with SAG-AFTRA to be Eligible for Final Balloting

Thursday, February 4, 2021

27th SAG Awards Nominations Announced

Records Pulled for Final Balloting

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Final Voting Opens

Friday, February 26, 2021

Final Day to Request Paper Final Ballots in Lieu of Online Voting

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)

Sunday, March 14, 2021

27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®