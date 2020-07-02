SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris Says New Film & TV Contract “Is The Most Lucrative Deal We Have Ever Negotiated”

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris is urging the members to vote yes to ratify the union’s new film and TV contract, saying in a video message to her members today that the pact “is the most lucrative deal we have ever negotiated. It’s valued at $318 million over the three year term of the contract. That’s an extra $318 million in members’ pockets.”

“People who study this deal they say it’s an amazing accomplishment during a global pandemic and economic upheaval,” she said. “But you know what I say? I say it’s an amazing accomplishment no matter the time or circumstances. Because with all of these successes and more, this contract will keep our union strong for years to come.”

See the video below.

On Monday, the new contract was approved along the guild’s fractious party lines by a two-thirds vote of the national board of directors. Opponents will be sending a minority report to accompany ratification ballots.

The contract with managements AMPTP includes a 26% increase in residuals from original shows made for high-budget streaming platforms; wage increases of 2.5% in the first year and 3% in each of the second and third years; job gains for West Coast background performers, and increases in funding for the union’s health plan that are projected to generate more than $50 million in additional funding over the course of the contract.

Saying that “it’s my pleasure to finally be able to talk about good news for a change – actually really good news” – Carteris said that the new deal “sets up for our long-term future by securing a substantial 26% increase in fixed streaming residuals – improving the formula across the board to better reflect the current reality of entertainment.”

“And it wasn’t just about money,” she said. “It was about demanding more safety for women and men. We made incredibly important advancements like securing a 48 hour notice provision for nudity and simulated sex.”

“So please, join me in voting yes,” she said, urging members to go to the union’s website to view “the terrific gains we got.”