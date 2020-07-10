SAG-AFTRA Issues “Do Not Work” Order for Jonathan Lopez’s ‘Ocean Rescue’

SAG-AFTRA has issued a “Do Not Work” order for producer Jonathan Lopez’s series Ocean Rescue, saying that his company “is not signatory to any SAG-AFTRA agreement and has not executed a minimum basic agreement with SAG-AFTRA that is in full force and effect.”

Many of these Do Not Work orders are resolved when the producers sign the union’s contract, as was the case recently with SAG-AFTRA rescinding its order on Michael Bay’s Songbird.

Until then, however, the union said that “members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or performance of any covered work” for Ocean Rescue “until further notice.” The guild also told its members that “accepting employment or rendering services on Ocean Rescue may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”

The union’s Global Rule One, which requires members to work only for signatory companies, states, “No member shall render any services or make an agreement to perform services for any employer who has not executed a basic minimum agreement with the union, which is in full force and effect, in any jurisdiction in which there is a SAG-AFTRA national collective bargaining agreement in place.”