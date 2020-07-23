Ryan Reynolds-Shawn Levy Time Travel Project Shifts From Paramount To Netflix

The reteam of Ryan Reynolds with his Free Guy filmmaker Shawn Levy has been scooped up by Netflix.

The time travel adventure project was initially set up at Paramount eight years ago with Tom Cruise attached. The latest draft is being penned by Jonathan Tropper off screenplays by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett. The earlier version of the script focused on an astronaut who travels back in time and works with his younger self.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing the feature, previously known as Our Name Is Adam for Skydance. Paramount and Skydance first closed the deal for the project back in October 2012, as Deadline first reported.

Reynolds previously made the Michael Bay directed action feature 6 Underground at Netflix. Skydance recently debuted the Charlize Theron hit Old Guard on the streaming service.