Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson Team Up For Animated Comedy Series ‘Futha Mucka’ On Quibi

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds are toplining and exec producing a new animated comedy series for Quibi called Futha Mucka.

Per the show’s unusual logline: Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds love each other. More accurately, Ryan loves Sam. When a minor mishap causes Sam to become Ryan’s primary caregiver, things get weird. Quibi has announced a series order for the show.

The series is being created and executive produced by Jim and Brian Kehoe, who also serve as showrunners. Futha Mucka is produced by Anonymous Content and Reynolds’ Maximum Effort with the Emmy-award winning independent animation production company Titmouse.

In addition to the Kehoes and the show’s stars, executive producers include Nina Soriano for Anonymous Content, Charlie Scully and George Dewey, Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi and Ben Kalina for Titmouse.

Jim and Brian Kehoe are the comedy writing duo behind the feature film Blockers. They currently have projects in development with Disney, Pearl Studios and Tooley Entertainment and Boies/Schiller Film Group.

Anonymous Content is a leading management and film, TV and commercial production company. It boasts a roster of over 600 clients.

The Kehoes are repped by Anonymous Content. Reynolds by WME. Anonymous Content and ICM Partners rep Jackson.

Mobile-first video platform Quibi launched on April 6.