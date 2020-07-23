Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Prom’ Does Small L.A. Shoot Starting This Week

Ryan Murphy’s Netflix project The Prom has begun a quick bit of shooting in Los Angeles, one of the few film restarts in a city still struggling to rebound from the pandemic.

The small shoot will allegedly involve less than a day and consists mainly of pick-up shots for continuity. Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and James Corden will not be involved in this new shoot, a source with knowledge of the production tells Deadline

This is one of the two projects that Ted Sarandos mentioned last week on the earnings call as filming in Los Angeles. The project will continue at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.