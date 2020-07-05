Rocker Ryan Adams Apologizes To ‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore, Other Relationships For Abuse

Claiming to be newly sober and in therapy for the last year, musician Ryan Adams has released an apology letter to ex-wife Mandy Moore and others for past abusive behavior.

Adams claimed he was “still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.”

This Is Us star Moore opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Adams in a New York Times article which included a number of women coming forward sharing their abusive experiences with the musician.

Moore, who launched her career as a major pop star during the ’90s, shared her experiences in the NYT expose that detailed a bigger picture of Adams and how he was “controlling” in many of his relationships with women. The Golden Globe-nominated actress first met Adams in 2007 and, according to the article, he discouraged her from working with other producers and managers. Eventually, he became the man in charge of her music career.

After writing songs together, he promised they would record and they never did. The article states that he would record with other female artists and Moore said that he lashed out in ways that were psychologically abusive. Moore said that Adams told her: “You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.”

Moore released her sixth album before the married and hasn’t released an album since. “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she said.

Essentially, Adams blocked Moore from progressing her music career. The two finalized their divorce in 2016. He has since denied these claims of emotional abuse.

Now, Adams has returned with an apology for his past abusive behavior. .

“In my effort to be a better man, I have fought to get sober, but this time I’m doing it with professional help. Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I’m learning, go hand in hand,” he wrote in a letter.

“There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

Adams denied the notion that this was his attempt at a career comeback.

“To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty bulls–t apology that I’ve always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different. Having truly realized the harm that I’ve caused, it wrecked me, and I’m still reeling from the ripples of the devastating effects that my actions triggered.”