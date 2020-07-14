Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Admitted To Hospital For Treatment Of Possible Infection

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday for the treatment of a possible infection, according to the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg, 87, experienced fever and chills and was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Monday night, the court said.

“She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” the court said. “The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized for treatment of a benign gallbladder condition, but she still participated in oral arguments, which were by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last summer, Ginsburg was treated for a tumor on her pancreas, and went through a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

“The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” the court said at the time.

Ginsburg was nominated to the court in 1993 and is the second longest-serving justice currently on the court, after Clarence Thomas.