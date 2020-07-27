‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Gets Dutch Version; HBO Asia Original Sci-Fi ‘Dream Raider’ First Trailer; Movie ‘A Love Yarn’ Underway In New Zealand — Global Briefs

A new version of RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming to the Netherlands later this year via format owner World Of Wonder, broadcaster RTL and Dutch firm Vincent TV. Drag Race Holland (8×60’) will feature ten Dutch drag queens who take part in weekly challenges where the bottom two face-off against each other in a lip-synch battle for a chance to remain in the competition. Judges and guest judge line-up will be announced in due course. Viewers in the Netherlands will be able to watch the series on RTLs SVoD platform Videoland and it will also show on World of Wonder-owned and operated SVoD platform, WOW Presents Plus. It will be the first non-English language version of the show available to UK viewers and will be available on the platform with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Vincent ter Voert, founder and executive producer of Drag Race Holland, said: “After more than five years of developing this great format for the Dutch market, we believe finally the time is right for Drag Race Holland! Our Dutch queens have been patiently waiting for a local broadcaster to acknowledge the urgency and beauty of this very successful entertainment show. We are thankful to Videoland to underline the importance of diversity and bring this show to a very wide audience.”

Dream Raider HBO Asia

Here is the first trailer for HBO Asia’s first Original sci-fi Dream Raider, which will launch on August 16 on HBO Go and HBO. The eight-episode Mandarin-language series set in the near future will follow a misfit team of scientists and cops that are trying to get to the bottom of a criminal conspiracy that exploits human consciousness. Starring are David Wang, Vivian Hsu, Jason Wang, Weber Yang, Ellen Wu, Wu Ke-Xi, Jun Kunimura, Aggie Hsieh, Garfield Chung, and Bella Wu. Produced with the support of the Taipei Film Commission and Taipei Cultural Foundation, the series is executive-produced by filmmaker Soi Cheang and directed by Daniel Fu and Simon Hung.

Canadian outfit Incendo and Screentime New Zealand have begun shoot in New Zealand on feature A Love Yarn, starring Anna Hutchison (Robert The Bruce), as well as Simon Arblaster (DC: Legends of Tomorrow) and Olivia Tennet (Lord Of The Rings). Written by Becca Johanson and directed by Peter Burger (Filthy Rich), the romance follows the relationship between the owner of a quaint New Zealand yarn shop and the U.S. auditor sent to kick the tyres on the business, which is under pressure when its top supplier stops production. The film is produced in association with Citytv. Kaleigh Kavanagh, Bridget Bourke and Tina McLaren are producing. Executive producers are Jean Bureau, Ian Whitehead and Philly de Lacey.