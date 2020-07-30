Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Non-Surgical Procedure

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being hospitalized after she underwent a non-surgical procedure.

The court’s press office said that the justice was resting comfortably and expected to be released by the end of the week.

“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” the court said. “According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection.”

Earlier this month, Ginsburg said that she was being treated for a recurrence of cancer but will remain on the court.

“A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver,” she said in a statement, adding that a chemotherapy course was “yielding positive results.” She said that she will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy treatment, but is able to continue an “active daily routine.”

Ginsburg, 87, is the second longest serving justice on the court, after Clarence Thomas. She was nominated by President Bill Clinton and confirmed in 1993.

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital earlier this month for the treatment of a possible infection. The court said that she underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out the bile duct stent.