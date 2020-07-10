‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Co-Showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie Exits Ahead Of Season 3

Roswell, New Mexico co-showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie is exiting the series ahead of the third season “due to fundamental differences”, MacKenzie said Friday in a statement posted on social media.

In her statement which reads in part, MacKenzie said, “I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role on Roswell, New Mexico. I do not take this decision lightly, but ultimately due to fundamental differences, I must depart and entrust Roswell, New Mexico to capable hands. I am so proud of what we built over the last two years, and I believe in the heart and soul of the show: asking tough questions, striving to make the world better, amplifying marginalized voices, and fighting the good fight.”

I’m gonna let him fly. pic.twitter.com/lA2ghvzuwP — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) July 10, 2020

“Carina Adly MacKenzie has departed as executive producer/co-showrunner of Roswell, New Mexico,” the show’s producer Warner Bros. TV confirmed. The show’s third season is on track to premiere in midseason 2021. We hear a showrunner will be announced in the coming weeks.

There has been some tension boiling over the last few weeks as evidenced by MacKenzie’s’ recent tweets.

Really, really, REALLY upset to hear that @itv cut out a (pretty tame) love scene between two men and kept a (much more raunchy) heterosexual sex scene in their airing of an episode of #RoswellNM tonight. There are a lot of angry tears happening at my house tonight. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) June 24, 2020

It’s just… super upsetting not to have any advance notice of the way that my own work gets sliced and diced. The gay sex scene was about love, and was a major part of a long term character arc; the straight sex scene was about… fucking. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) June 24, 2020

It’s just blatant homophobia/biphobia/bigotry and I’m so, so sorry and so, so angry. Frankly I’d be fine never watching another straight white couple bone on TV EVER AGAIN. 😡😡😡 — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) June 24, 2020

Also every single beat of that montage was painstakingly matched to the song lyrics and I was incredibly proud of it so I’m mad on that level too. I’m so sorry y’all. pic.twitter.com/n5cBAbIn7M — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) June 24, 2020

Written by MacKenzie and directed by Julie Plec, the reimagined Roswell, like the original, is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz.

The series centers on Roswell native Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) who reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with her father after the government cuts funding on her biomedical research. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with her teenage crush Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons), who now is a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric, but Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly sister, Isobel (Lily Cowles), and their friend Michael (Michael Vlamis).

The series hails from Amblin TV, Bender Brown Prods and Warner Bros. TV.

