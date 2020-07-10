Donald Trump Commutes Prison Sentence Of Roger Stone

President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence Roger Stone, his former adviser and early political mentor, just days before he was set to begin serving prison time for his conviction on charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that “particularly in light of the egregious facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest, and trial, the president has determined to commute his sentence. Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!”

Trump had for some time criticized Stone’s prosecution, even calling it a “miscarriage of justice.” But the pardon, particularly one so close to the 2020 presidential election, carries substantial electoral risks for Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, wrote on Twitter, “Trump just commuted Roger Stone’s sentence. Stone lied and intimidated witnesses to hide Trump’s exploitation of the Russian hack of his opponent’s campaign. With Trump there are now two systems of justice in America: One for Trump’s criminal friends and one for everyone else.”

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison in February, on charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team as they investigated Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson handed down the sentence after delivering a rebuke to Stone and Trump himself, asserting that it was essential for the judiciary to maintain its independence.

Stone’s conviction was on charges that he lied about the nature of his contacts with Wikileaks as the House Intelligence Committee conducted an investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election. He also was accused of threatening Randy Credico, a radio host and the intermediary between Stone and Wikileaks.

In her statement, McEnany said that Stone was “a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency. There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia.”

She added, “The simple fact is that if the Special Counsel had not been pursuing an absolutely baseless investigation, Mr. Stone would not be facing time in prison.”

Even though the court rejected Stone’s efforts to delay his prison time because of the coronavirus crisis, McEnany said that Stone “would be put at serious medical risk in prison.”

Clemency is the act of reducing the severity of a punishment, unlike a pardon, in which a crime is forgiven.

Stone has been a frequent media presence, particularly in right wing media, but his platforms will be more limited even after he was granted clemency. Facebook announced this week that it had removed his accounts from their platforms, and he already had been banned from Twitter.