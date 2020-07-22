‘Rodham’ Alt History Drama Series About Hillary Clinton In Works At Hulu From Sarah Treem, Warren Littlefield & Fox 21

Hulu is developing Rodham, a provocative take on one of the most famous female American politicians of the past two decades, Hillary Rodham Clinton. The drama series, based on the book by Curtis Sittenfeld, comes from The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem, Fox 21 Television Studios and studio-based the Littlefield Company.

Rodham imagines an alternative history where Hillary Rodham never marries Bill Clinton and asks what would have happened to her life and our country, if she had made a different choice. A modern parable about choices, feminism and why this country has such a complicated relationship to women in power… Rodham tells the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again.

AP/Haraz Ghanbari

Treem will write the adaptation and will executive produce with Littlefield and Sittenfeld (left).

This marks the first major sale under the overall deal The Affair co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Treem recently signed with Fox 21. .

It also marks Treem’s second collaboration with Littlefield, joining the untitled Hedy Lamarr limited series starring Gal Gadot, which has been ordered by Apple.

Before her five-year stint on The Affair, Treem wrote and co-exec produced the first season of Netflix drama House of Cards and wrote all three seasons of HBO’s In Treatment. She started her career in theater, most recently writing When We Were Young and Unafraid, starring Cherry Jones and directed by Pam McKinnon.

At Hulu, Littlefield also has Emmy-winning drama series The Handmaid’s Tale and the upcoming Dopesick starring Michael Keaton as well as the upcoming series The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges for FX on Hulu.