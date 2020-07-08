Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Live Induction Ceremony To Be Replaced With HBO Special Due To COVID-19

An HBO November special honoring this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will replaced the annual spring induction ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall’s Foundation announced today.

The program, set for Nov. 7 on HBO and HBO Max, will honor 2020 inductees Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award recipients Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.

“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

The live induction ceremony had originally been planned for May 2 at the Rock Hall’s home in Cleveland. An inductee exhibit is still planned for August 14. The 2021 induction ceremony will return to Cleveland.

The 2020 inductee special will be available exclusively on HBO and to stream on HBO Max on November 7, 8 p.m. ET/PT.