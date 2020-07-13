Rock Band Great White Issues Apology After Performing Concert For Mask-less Audience

The rock band Great White have released an apology after performing at an outdoor concert in Dickinson, North Dakota in front of a crowd of fans that were not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing rules at a time when cases of COVID-19 cases are surging across the country.

The concert took place on Thursday and was part of a series titled “First on First: Dickinson Summer Nights”. According to the event’s Facebook page, over 450 people were interested in attending the concert. The band received criticism after footage from their concert hit social media. In response, the band issued a statement to media saying “We understand that there are some people who are upset that we performed this show, during this trying time. We assure you that we worked with the Promoter. North Dakota’s government recommends masks be worn, however, we are not in a position to enforce the law.”

The statement continued: “We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagreed with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement. The Promoter and staff were nothing but professional and assured us of the safety precautions…our intent was simply to perform our gig, outside, in a welcoming, small town.”

The rock band is not the only music act that has come under fire for not adhering to safety protocols when it comes to concerts during the time of coronavirus. This includes musicians Chase Rice and Chris Janson.

The risks and dangers from their mask-less concert bring back to mind Great White’s 2003 Rhode Island show where there was an explosives accident that killed 100 people including guitarist Ty Longley.