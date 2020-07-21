‘Roadkill’: BBC, PBS Release First Look At Hugh Laurie In David Hare Drama

The BBC and PBS Masterpiece have released a first look image of Hugh Laurie in Roadkill, a four-part political thriller written by Collaterel’s David Hare and made by National Treasure producer The Forge.

Laurie stars as self-made, forceful and charismatic politician Peter Laurence, whose life is being picked apart by his enemies. Laurence, however, is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse as he walks a high wire between glory and catastrophe.

Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory plays the British prime minister in the series, which also stars Westworld’s Sidse Babett Knudsen and Dublin Murders’ Sarah Greene. Filming took place in London last year.

Roadkill is directed by Michael Keillor (Line of Duty) and the executive producers are Hare, George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge, Lucy Richer for the BBC, Michael Keillor and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece. Andy Litvin (The Trial) produces and All3Media International is the distributor.