‘Songbird’: ‘Riverdale’s KJ Apa & ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’s Sofia Carson Land Lead Roles In Pandemic Thriller

Riverdale‘s KJ Apa and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists‘ Sofia Carson have landed the lead roles as star-crossed lovers in the Adam Goodman and Michael Bay pandemic thriller production Songbird which started filming last Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Told from street level through the eyes of the characters, Songbird takes place two years into the future, as a lockdown has been re-implemented after a more serious virus continues to mutate. In a feeble attempt to keep the sickness contained, the city has been bisected into haves and have nots. Songbird follows an essential worker (Apa) who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city. Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend (Carson) is locked within her home, and the couple have no ability to physically be together. To be with the one he loves, he must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (Demi Moore) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life.

Apa and Carson join the previously announced cast of Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare. Adam Mason is directing off a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Boyes.

Apa recently starred as Jeremy Camp in the Lionsgate faith-based movie I Still Believe, which repped his first leading role in a studio feature. In addition to his breakout role as Archie on CW’s Riverdale, Apa has starred in 20th Century Studio’s The Hate U Give and Netflix’s The Last Summer. Apa is repped by UTA, Mandy Jacobsen at Red11 Management, Matt Luber at Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Carson has over 18 million followers on social media, over 1.5 billion streams of her music and over 2M subscribers to her YouTube Channel. She currently stars in the Top Ten Netflix feature film Feel the Beat. She is known for her role of “Evie” on Disney’s Descendants and the Freeform television series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Carson is signed to Hollywood Records/Republic Records and recently released her latest single “Miss U More Than U Know”, which has clocked more than 4.5 million streams to date. Carson is a Global Ambassador for Revlon, and recently unveiled the Revlon x Sofia Carson Collection, an exclusive collection of her favorite Revlon lip products and nail polish. Carson is repped by WME, Ziffren Brittenham and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

Songbird hails from former Paramount production chief Adam Goodman and former Disney exec Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives, which is wholly financing the feature. Invisible Narrative is producing with Catchlight Films and Michael Bay. Eben Davidson is also producing for Invisible Narratives. Catchlight Studios’ founders include Jeanette Volturno (former head of production at Blumhouse), Jason Clark (former Seth Macfarlane Producer), Marcei Brown, Jessica Malanaphy and Rick A. Osako.

ICM Partners and Endeavor Content are handling worldwide sales for Songbird.