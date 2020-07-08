Ridley Scott & Kevin Macdonald Reunite To Make 2020 ‘Life In A Day’ Sequel For YouTube

Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald are reuniting to make a sequel to their 2010 YouTube feature Life In A Day, which relied on user-generated footage to create a portrait of the world in one day.

Life In A Day 2020 will call on millions of people around the world to film their lives on July 25. The footage will then be whittled down and woven together in a Macdonald-directed documentary, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021. It is produced by Scott’s RSA Films in association with Flying Object.

The original Life In A Day film was filmed in July 2010 to mark YouTube’s fifth birthday. The documentary attracted 80,000 submissions and premiered at Sundance in 2011 followed by a theatrical worldwide release. It has since been watched on YouTube more than 16M times.

The Last King Of Scotland helmer Macdonald said: “Making the first Life In A Day was one of the most joyful and eye-opening experiences of my life. Contributors were generous enough to share often quite intimate moments from their lives as part of a huge, life-affirming, film-making experiment.

“I am thrilled, 10 years later, that we are making Life In A Day 2020. In that time, how have we changed? How has our relationship to filming ourselves changed? And at this extraordinary turning point in history what are we hoping for in our future?”

Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, added: “This project truly demonstrates the uniqueness of YouTube by showcasing the power of the human experience told through the eyes and cameras of individuals around the world.”

Life In A Day 2020 is directed by Macdonald with Scott and Kai Hsiung serving as executive producers, and Jack Arbuthnott and Tim Partridge as producers.