Oscar-Nominated Producer Richard Gladstein Named Exec Director Of Brooklyn College Film School

Richard Gladstein, longtime exec producer on Quentin Tarantino films and two-time Best Picture Oscar nominee, has been appointed executive director of Brooklyn College’s Barry R. Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema.

Located at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn’s Navy Yard, the Feirstein School was established in 2015 and is considered the nation’s only film school operating on a working studio lot. Feirstein will oversee the school’s next phase of development, extending partnerships and resources, and developing new student programming.

“The mission of the Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema is to bring new voices to the film industry, to populate it with our diverse, exceptionally talented students,” said Brooklyn College President Michelle J. Anderson. “Richard Gladstein’s experiences and success in that industry make him the perfect new Executive Director at Feirstein. We are confident he will enhance the programs, support our students, and lead the School with great distinction.”

Gladstein’s films have earned a total of 25 Oscar nominations, including two for himself for producing the Best Picture nominees The Cider House Rules and Finding Neverland. His other produced films include The Bourne Identity, She’s All That, Hurlyburly, Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, The Nanny Diaries and 54, among others. He served as exec producer on the Tarantino films Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and most recently as producer, The Hateful Eight.

Gladstein most recently served as Dean of the American Film Institute Conservatory.

“As the only public graduate school for film in NYC, Feirstein and Brooklyn College present a unique opportunity to cultivate new and diverse filmmaking voices” said Gladstein. “The school has established so much in its first few years, and I am excited to join their mission and be a part of expanding it into the future.”