LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Joins UTA’s Board of Directors

Rich Paul, CEO and founder of Klutch Sports Group, has been appointed to UTA’s Board of Directors. Paul also serves as Head of UTA Sports and is a UTA partner, roles he assumed in July 2019 after UTA took a significant stake in Klutch Sports Group.

Paul founded Klutch in 2012 and built it into a sports representation powerhouse with NBA clients including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons and John Wall. In the past year, since working with UTA, Klutch has expanded into professional football and baseball with acquisitions of Revolution Sports Agency and Tidal Sports Group, adding key NFL and MLB clients. In recent weeks, leading sports agent Omar Wilkes has also joined Klutch.

“Our association with Rich Paul has been a true bright spot since he partnered with us a year ago,” said UTA CEO and Board member Jeremy Zimmer. “We were determined to come together and build a cutting edge, full-service representation arm for athletes, and are well on our way. Adding Rich to the Board gives us additional perspective and support as we strive to be the best company for all our colleagues and clients. Rich has a keen and unblinking eye for the truth of how we all win together.”

Using his prominence and visibility, Paul has also championed opportunities for underprivileged communities. During last year’s NBA All-Start Weekend in Chicago, he launched Klutch Conversations in partnership with Chance The Rapper’s charity, SocialWorks, and General Mills to focus on youth empowerment through arts, education, sports and civic engagement. Paul is also credited with driving the reversal of the so-called “Rich Paul Rule,” which would have banned agents without a college degree from representing NCAA student athletes.

“It’s an honor to join the Board of Directors of a prestigious and successful company like UTA and one so committed to its culture,” said Paul. “These are opportunities not often presented to Black men and women, so it comes with added responsibility to use my position not just to help drive a global business forward but to create more chances for people who look like me and face the same challenges I did. My motivation is to help ensure all young people of color live up to their potential and succeed in the face of the systemic inequality that remains as real today as ever. I look forward to working with my UTA colleagues at all levels as a board member.”

The appointment by UTA comes at a time when companies across the nation are making substantial, meaningful strides to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. UTA recently announced numerous efforts to deepen its commitment, investments and actions to be an industry leader in driving inclusion. Commitments have included raising base wages for entry-level jobs, instituting a series of mentoring, recruiting and other internal initiatives, committing $1 million to social justice causes and declaring Juneteenth an annual company holiday.

Paul joins Zimmer, Co-Presidents David Kramer and Jay Sures, Chairman Jim Berkus, co-founder Peter Benedek, COO Andrew Thau and senior agents Tracey Jacobs, Blair Kohan and Matt Rice on the company’s highest governing body.